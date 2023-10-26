Cheap rentals but at what cost

SHOEBOX, bird’s nest, capsules – call it what you want, but the practice of dividing, sub-dividing and partitioning small spaces that are then rented out as rooms has been going on for quite some time.

The recent expose of a three-storey shoplot in Taman Maluri, Cheras, that had been partitioned into 78 shoebox rooms should not come as a surprise because unscrupulous landlords have been acting with impunity right under the noses of the local authorities.

Read more:

staronline »

HRD Corp issue: PAC to get statement from V. Sivakumar next ThursdayKUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will get a statement from Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar regarding the issue on the managemen... Read more ⮕

Lured by Amsterdam scamA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

‘Those housing scammers must face the music’A fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

Luxury set to be more expensiveA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

Ah Long using public shaming to expose borrowersA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

Durian becomes biggest earner of Vietnam’s fruit, vegetable export industryHANOI: The export value of Vietnamese durian hit US$1.63 billion in the first nine months of 2023, making durian the biggest foreign currency earner i... Read more ⮕