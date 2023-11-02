Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coal

Although most of the world is shifting away from using coal because of accompanying pollution, Serbia continues to rely on it, depending on coal for some 70% of its power.Aside from coal, a quarter of Serbia’s power comes from hydroelectric power stations, with the remaining fraction from renewable energy sources.

Electricity prices are significantly lower in Serbia than in much of Europe — in June, a kWh was €0.096, a third of the average of €0.289 in the European Union. However, Serbia has been under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise prices and has had three tariff hikes this year.

But in places such as Serbia, which have relied on coal for decades and have limited resources for the investment required to switch to greener alternatives, weaning off the power source still seems like a distant project.

Serbia adopted the emissions reduction plan (NERP) in 2020 and vowed to “decarbonise” completely by 2050. But coal’s share in power generation has not changed much since. The court also ordered EPS, the state-owned electricity company, to reduce its sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions because of the threat they pose to health and the environment.In 2022, SO2 emissions from coal were five to six times higher than the allowed limit for all thermal power stations in the country, depending on the source.

But “the energy sector employs a large number of people here, especially in the big mines, and abandoning coal mining would lead to a lot of redundancies”, he said.

