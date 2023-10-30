Charting Malaysia’s future workforce via national training index, says Sivakumar

PETALING JAYA: The National Training Index (NTI), a new initiative measuring training activeness and activities among Malaysian industries, has been launched by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

”Understanding the training maturity levels of industries, types of training available in the market and the quality of offered programmes, present a full picture of Malaysia’s needs.“The NTI is the perfect initiative to help us achieve this aim. It not only standardises and streamlines the way we measure training effectiveness and activities but also sets benchmarks for industry players,” Sivakumar said in his speech.

“It forms the basis for determining the organisations’ own training activeness as measured against their industry peers,” he added. “We can create targeted programmes to ensure more Malaysians can participate in the labour market and become capable, productive and highly skilled members of society,” he added. headtopics.com

“It also provides us, the Human Resources Ministry and Malaysian government, with comprehensive insights into the issues, challenges and opportunities in nurturing our workforce and talents. “This is because it shows respective training activity levels as measured against their counterparts and shows them whether they are ahead or lagging behind,” Shahul said in his speech.

The NTI scores are in the range of 0.00 to 1.00 and categorised into four levels, Leader (0.76 to 1.00), Experienced (0.51 to 0.75), Adopter (0.26 to 0.50) and Beginner (0.00 to 0.25). Findings from the maiden NTI Report 2022 meanwhile found that Malaysia achieved a 0.70 overall rating, putting the country firmly in the experienced category. headtopics.com

