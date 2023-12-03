Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's Trusted Confidant, Dies at 99

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's trusted confidant and longtime second-in-command at Berkshire Hathaway, died at the age of 99. Munger had been a Berkshire vice chairman since 1978, working closely with Buffett on allocating the conglomerate's capital.





