Channel grants, funds for Malaysian film and TV industry towards educating practitioners, suggests actor Chew Kin Wah (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Having spent more than 30 years in the film industry, Malaysian actor Chew Kin Wah is no stranger to Malaysian audiences.

He is also a known name in the Indonesian film and TV industry after his appearance in the 2016 box-office filmthat earned him Best Supporting Actor at Indonesia’s Festival Filem Tempo in 2017, which led him to more opportunities there.

“So I really don’t know why they can’t get in touch with me here. And it’s not just me, some local actors working in Indonesia also face the same thing. It’s weird-lah,” Chew said.Chew made a name for himself in Indonesia after appearing in the 2016 box office film 'Cek Toko Sebelah'. — Picture by Miera Zulyana headtopics.com

Chew said that production houses there were willing to reschedule their production schedules according to his availability, which is something he hasn’t experienced with local production houses. Apart from a larger work force there, Chew pointed out that Indonesian production houses spend more money and resources on their pre-production to ensure a smoother shooting process.

Here, some local production houses have the habit of squeezing everything into a tight schedule, resulting in extensive working hours for crews and actors. “Where we have three film industries here, the Chinese film industry, the Indian film industry and the Malay film industry, which are all separated,” he said.Chew feels that grants and funds should be channelled to provide educational courses for filmmaking crews and scriptwriters in order for the industry to move forward. headtopics.com

“Or go to film festivals for them to watch things and learn and not just by giving grants to make movies.”

