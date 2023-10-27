Changing the status of POIC FTZ to Free Zone

“In Malaysia, SMEs make up the backbone of businesses.” POIC Lahad Datu is providing more premises to support SMEs. Due to the business growth potential of POIC, Yong is working on getting an international airport for Lahad Datu, besides positioning it as a transportation hub. Daily Express Malaysia

The establishment of Sabah’s first Free Zone (FZ) at POIC Lahad Datu will attract more investments and boost more high-income opportunities in the development of Sabah’s economy sooner, coupled with the prospects provided by the establishment of the new Indonesian capital Nusantara in Kalimantan.

Attendees at the Oct 20 “Briefing and Dialogue for members of the six associations of the Sabah Chinese Economic Conference” were told, they were welcome to invest at the POIC industrial site with the best deep-sea port in Sabah. Dear Daily Express reader,Ever since 1963, before the formation of Malaysia, The Daily Express has kept the public well-informed as well as helped shape Sabah & Labuan's development for 60 years. headtopics.com

Read more:

DailyExpress_MY »

UN food chief slams Rafah crossing checks for hampering Gaza aidNegotiations are ongoing to try to create a sustained mechanism for delivery of aid to the enclave. Read more ⮕

Albanese expresses hope of AUKUS legislation’s passing to US House chiefThe three-way submarine pact is the biggest defence project in Australia’s history. Read more ⮕

Albanese expresses hope of AUKUS legislation’s passing to US House chiefWASHINGTON: Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese met the new speaker of the US House of Representatives on Thursday and said he hoped the US Co... Read more ⮕

Deputy foreign minister: Three Malaysian victims of Macau job scam in Peru return homeSEPANG, Oct 26 — Three Malaysians, who were victims of human trafficking by a Macau scam syndicate in Peru and were rescued by the South American country’s authorities,... Read more ⮕

i-Serve probe: Four more suspects arrested, says CCID chiefA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Swiss probe into FIFA chief Gianni Infantino droppedGENEVA: Swiss prosecutors announced Thursday they have dropped their three-year criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino (pix) ove... Read more ⮕