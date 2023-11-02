Changi Airport Finally Reopens Terminal 2 with New Gorgeous & Whimsical Installations

After being closed for 3 and a half years for renovations that were also delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Changi Airport T2 has become a sight to behold. Taking to their Facebook page, Changi Airport announced T2’s reopening while showcasing pictures of the renovations and we must say, it’s making us want to travel to Singapore just to see the newly minted wing in person!
They wrote, “You already know it. T2 reopens today (November 1) with 2 brand new magical attractions that are waiting to be explored! Wander through The Wonderfall, a 4-storey-tall digital waterfall that’s as immersive as it is majestic while you’re at the Departure Hall just before your flight.”
“Then, soak in the whimsical wonder of Dreamscape, a garden in transit that sprouts from an elevated platform over a pond under a limitless digital sky.”Considering Singapore has been affectionately known as the ‘city in a garden’, the new installations are meant to bring the magic of nature to passengers through blurring the lines between art and technology.What do you think about this? Do feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕