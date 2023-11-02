Chandler Bing is the fan-favourite ‘Friends’ character

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox played the Chandler Bing/Monica Geller couple in the ‘Friends’ series. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros via ETX StudioPARIS, Nov 1 — His character left his mark on the world of series. For ten years, Matthew Perry played the role of troublemaker Chandler Bing, one of television’s most cult characters., the late actor’s role remains fans’ favourite character from the legendary series, according to a poll released shortly before Perry’s death.

Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, and Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, take 4th and 5th places. Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, is sixth in the ranking, last of the mainSince the death of Matthew Perry on October 28, fans of the TV show around the world have been mourning the loss of one of their “friends.

Since Perry’s passing, social media has seen a proliferation of users sharing some of the cult lines delivered by the Chandler Bing character, known for his sarcasm and offbeat humour, over the ten seasons of the show.

On TikTok, the hashtag #ChandlerBing has racked up over 5 billion views. Since the announcement of his death, internet users have been paying tribute to both the actor and his beloved character with memes, clips, excerpts and images.survey of the funniest TV characters of all time, Matthew Perry’s character takes second place, just behind Michael Scott, the incompetent but endearing boss of

