Chan, Phoong say reprimanded by DAP for breaking policy against accepting Datukship

The federal deputy minister and state minister, in a joint statement, said they humbly acknowledged the breach of the party's policy when they accepted the Datukship titles on October 7, 2023."We would like to extend our sincere apologies to the leadership and members of the party.

"We have taken to heart the strong reprimand from the DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) and are ready to accept the party's guidance and advise with humility and an open mind."

