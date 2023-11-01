Ceremony steeped in traditions to be held at Negri’s Istana Besar on Nov 17, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the ceremony which will be held in all its splendour over three days starting Nov 17, is special where all penghulu (chieftains) of several areas will pledge their loyalty to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The ceremony, which is held once every three to five years, is unique and people of all races, especially the younger ones, should witness it. "The ceremony also shows the importance placed on preserving the sanctity of the state royal institution, our cultures and traditions and Malay customs.

"Several events have been lined up during the duration of the ceremony last held in 2019," he told reporters after chairing the state exco meeting at Wisma Negri. Among the ceremonies that have been held in the past were the displaying of the royal regalia and"istiadat bersiram" where Tuanku Muhriz and his consort Tuanku Ampuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud were transported in a special vehicle called Takhta Rencana to Panca Persada, a raised platform outside the palace.

Separately, Aminuddin said an exhibition on Alhambra, an ancient Islamic monument in Spain will also be carried out at Istana Lama for a month from Nov 15. "At the exhibition, visitors will be able to learn more about Islam in Spain and Europe and its influence on architecture in that part of the world," he said.

The Alhambra is a palace and fortress complex located in Granada, Andalusia in Spain and is one of the most famous monuments of Islamic architecture and among the best-preserved palaces of the historic Islamic world.On another matter, Aminuddin said the state government has so far raised RM940,000 for Tabung Prihatin Palestine.

