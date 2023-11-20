Cellphone Users in the US Targeted by 'Pig Butchering' Scam

Cellphone users in the US have been receiving puzzling text messages from unknown numbers. These messages, which often appear to be from the wrong number, are part of a scam known as 'pig butchering'. Victims are targeted with messages that combine elements of romance and investment scams. Despite warnings, many people continue to fall for this scheme, resulting in significant financial losses.





