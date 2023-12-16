Celebrate the Holidays at COHEX Colourful Christmas Night & Happy New Year in Melaka

It’s the time for presents and fireworks once again! Come to think of it, we’re actually quite spoiled with choices on how to celebrate the holidays with our loved ones. But if there’s one place that deserves everyone’s consideration, it would be this winter wonderland in Melaka.
Count down to the new year at COHEX Colourful Christmas Night & Happy New Year, with the first outdoor snowfall and tallest Christmas tree in Melaka, as well as an NYE countdown party headlined by Zico! Here are three reasons why you should check out COHEX Colourful Christmas Night & Happy New Year, running from 21 December 2023 to 15 January 2024 (5PM – 11PM) @ The Sail Melaka. 1. Snow lands on top (of Christmas trees) For illustration purposes only. The first and most important monument every visitor should check out is The Shining Star, the pride and joy of COHEX’s wondrous occasion which happens to be the tallest outdoor Christmas tree in Melaka at 15 meters tal
