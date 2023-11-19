CelcomDigi Report Highlights Impact on Digi Customers After Merger

CelcomDigi has released a report to highlight the impact on Digi customers and how Digi has taken advantage of its new spectrum resources after its merger with Celcom. The analysis was based on data collected over three-month periods which included the period immediately after the merger and six months later. CelcomDigi has been assigned spectrum across four bands namely 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2600MHz.

Looking at Digi download readings and its accessed spectrum blocks, Digi customers are now accessing more of Celcom’s spectrum for 4G connectivity, especially for the lower 900MHz band. Between February and May this year, the spectrum distribution split between Celcom and Digi spectrum for Digi 4G customers on 900MHz was 93.1% on Digi and 6.9% on Celcom. Six months later, this changed to 76.6% on Digi and 23.4% on Celcom





