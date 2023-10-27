CelcomDigi empowers businesses with 5G insights at inaugural MY5G Conference & Showcase 2023

By Digital News Asia October 27, 20235G global experts share insights on how global businesses leveraged power of 5G
CelcomDigi, Malaysia's leading telco-tech provider, held its inaugural MY5G Conference & Showcase 2023 on Wednesday, as part of its ambition to accelerate 5G adoption across businesses and drive development and leadership among business leaders in Malaysia, particularly among small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).
Attended by more than 400 leaders, decision-makers from 220 companies across 30 industries, the conference provided an avenue for discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration for the effective adoption and enablement of 5G in Malaysia.
“We have seen many other countries implementing 5G technology and solutions across industry verticals and have yielded positive results. We want this for Malaysia, and we want Malaysia to lead in the development of enterprise 5G solutions. It is our commitment to ensure the development of the country’s digital ecosystem is of the highest international standards, elevating the nation’s economy to greater heights,” Fahmi said.
Attendees were able to witness a range of 5G use cases and unearth insights on the immense possibilities and benefits of 5G technology in enhancing efficiency, connectivity, and innovation in multiple industries such as finance, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education,Idham Nawawi, CEO of CelcomDigi said that the MY5G Conference & Showcase 2023 is an important step for the effective adoption and enablement of 5G in Malaysia. headtopics.com
“To thrive with 5G, we need a robust ecosystem. We are committed to bringing together corporates, the public sector, technology enablers, connectivity providers, and the public sector, working closely with them to accelerate 5G adoption as a trusted digital partner.”