Ceiling price stays for eggs, lifted for chickens

ADVERTISEMENT

“The termination of subsidies for chicken takes into account the current supply and price trends, with farm prices and chicken production costs having stabilised. This has contributed to the current market price being below the price ceiling.

“In this regard, the government will ensure that the selling price of chicken remains reasonable,” he said at a press conference at the Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang (LPP) building here. In announcing the 2024 budget, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government decided to lift the price controls on both chicken and eggs to let market forces determine prices. headtopics.com

Mohamad said the decision to maintain the price control and subsidy for eggs was made taking into account the extra cost consumers would have to bear otherwise.“If the subsidy is removed, then we can expect the price of eggs to increase by about 10 sen per egg.

“Consumers don’t just buy a single egg, but a carton of it. So, then the price increase would actually be around RM3 (per carton) at this point in time,” he said.He added that poultry farmers have provided assurance that they will endeavour to ensure sufficient supply of eggs.On Saturday, Mohamad said the government was confident that the move to float the price of chicken would not lead to a sudden increase in prices.“The ceiling price of chicken is RM9.40. headtopics.com

He added that the decision to proceed with floating chicken prices was made based on the ministry’s survey of the market and with the assurance from producers to fully cooperate so that the supply of chicken remains sufficient.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

Peserta Himpunan 10,000 Solidariti Palestin banjiri Kuala LumpurFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

Ceiling price stays for eggs, lifted for chickensIn announcing the 2024 budget, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the price controls on both chicken and eggs would be lifted to let market forces determine prices. Read more ⮕

(Video) Customers Seen Panicking As Megah Rise Mall's Ceiling CollapsesIt looks like a similar incident happened again, only this time in a different shopping centre in Petaling Jaya. On Saturday (28th October), the ceiling of Read more ⮕

Scary Scenes as Ceiling of PJ Mall Collapses After Heavy Downpour, Injuring 3 PeopleThere was panic at the mall earlier today after the ceiling of Megah Rise Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor collapsed after a heavy downpour. Read more ⮕

Structural assessment of ceiling collapse areas underway, says Megah Rise Mall developerOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕