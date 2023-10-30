Ceiling price stays for eggs, lifted for chickens

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to maintain the subsidies and control prices for grade A, B and C eggs, says agriculture and food minister Mohamad Sabu.“The termination of subsidies for chicken takes into account the current supply and price trends, with farm prices and chicken production costs stabilising, which has contributed to the current market prices being below the price ceiling.

“In this regard, the government will ensure that the selling price of chicken remains reasonable,” he said at a press conference at the Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang (LPP) building here. In announcing the 2024 budget, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government decided to lift the price controls on both chicken and eggs to let market forces determine prices.

