Caution issued over tiger presence near Pos Kuala Mu in Perak

Hadu Long, the Tok Batin (headman) of the Orang Asli village of Bersah in Kuala Mu, advised visitors not to enter the area on motorcycles and instead use cars for their safety. “For now, the area remains open to tourists and, in fact, all the chalets have been booked, especially for the weekend. The reported tiger sightings are about 10 kilometres away from these chalets,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He also said that personnel from various agencies, including the police, have been monitoring the situation and that the village administration and local residents are continuously keeping an eye on the situation to ensure the safety of both inhabitants and visitors.

Meanwhile, Yusoff Shariff, Director of the Perak Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks, clarified that the tigers had not caused any damage or harm. “These tigers are in their natural habitat within the Piah Forest Reserve. It’s possible that they have ventured out of the jungle in search of food. People should exercise extra caution and avoid going into the jungle alone, especially after dark. They should not provoke or attempt to capture the animals it they encounter them,” he said.

Yusoff also suggested that the people use deterrents such as illuminated mosquito repellents and secure their livestock. Regarding a viral video from the Kampar District Information Office announcing the presence of a tiger in Kampung Sahom, he explained that following a complaint received on Oct 22 tiger pug marks were found in the area.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Caution issued over tiger presence near Pos Kuala Mu in PerakPETALING JAYA: Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) auctioned off a Rolex watch gifted to him by King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia to aid the country's efforts in assisting Palestine through monetary contributions.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: In Perak, Orang Asli headman cautions tourists over tiger presence near Pos Kuala MuIPOH, Nov 1 — Tourists visiting Pos Kuala Mu in Sungai Siput, north of here, have been cautioned about the presence of tigers that are reportedly roaming nearby. Hadu Long, the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Perhilitan sahkan kehadiran harimau belang di Pos Kuala MuJabatan Perlindungan Hidupan Liar dan Taman Negara (Perhilitan) Perak mengesahkan menerima aduan berhubung kehadiran seekor harimau belang di kawasan Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Pos Bihai Orang Asli fearful of tiger's presence after pet dog's carcass foundMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Tiada pelajar MRSM Kuala Klawang keracunan makanan, kata MaraSiasatan mendapati dewan selera MRSM Kuala Klawang dalam keadaan bersih serta proses pengendalian makanan mematuhi standard ditetapkan.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Tiada pelajar MRSM Kuala Klawang terlibat keracunan makananTiada pelajar MRSM Kuala Klawang terlibat keracunan makanan

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕