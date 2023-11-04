Casino Chips Stolen in Genting Highlands

Genting Highlands. According to Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, the case over the missing chips came to light after the casino’s security management noticed one of the casinos was broken into at 6:30pm on Saturday last week. “The casino’s security management subsequently lodged a report on the matter. Police have launched an investigation to identify the culprits responsible for the missing casino chips.
” Zaiham said the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. He also urged the public with information that could facilitate police investigation into the case to contact the Bentong district police headquarters at 09-222222. What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments. Also read: Man in Terengganu Fakes Getting Robbed Just So He Didn’t Have to Give Allowance to His Wife Source: AFP Phot
Malaysia Headlines
