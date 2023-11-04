Casino Chips Stolen in Genting Highlands

Genting Highlands. According to Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, the case over the missing chips came to light after the casino’s security management noticed one of the casinos was broken into at 6:30pm on Saturday last week. “The casino’s security management subsequently lodged a report on the matter. Police have launched an investigation to identify the culprits responsible for the missing casino chips.

” Zaiham said the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. He also urged the public with information that could facilitate police investigation into the case to contact the Bentong district police headquarters at 09-222222. What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments. Also read: Man in Terengganu Fakes Getting Robbed Just So He Didn’t Have to Give Allowance to His Wife Source: AFP Phot

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Cops probing RM4.6mil casino chips theft in Genting HighlandsBentong police chief Zaiham Kahar says the police are still investigating the matter and tracking down the suspects involved.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Cops probing RM4.6mil casino chips theft in Genting HighlandsPETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into a break-in at one of the casinos in Genting Highlands, where RM4.6 million worth of casino chips were stolen.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

STARONLINE: Three men stranded in sea saved by Indonesian Rescue Agency but later arrested for piracyGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLINE: Jepak by-election: Polling proceeding smoothly, 45% voter turnout at 3pmGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLINE: Communications Ministry to discuss TikTok Shop regulations, says FahmiGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLINE: Suhaili accepts Bersatu's decision to replace him with Radzi JidinGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.

Source: staronline | Read more »