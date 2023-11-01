Carlsberg Malaysia reports revenue of RM513m, net profit of RM76m in Q3FY23

The Board of Directors announced an interim dividend of 19 sen per share for Q3FY23. This brings the total interim dividend for nine months to 62 sen per share. This was mitigated by an increase in profit from the Group’s Sri Lankan-based associate company Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC due to stronger business performance and the absence of one-off surcharge tax expense of RM3.7 million incurred last year.

In addition, on Oct 23, 2023, the Group took home the highest ‘Return-on-Equity’ Award over a three-year period for the fourth consecutive time, within the Consumer Products & Services category, at The Edge Billion Ringgit Club (BRC) Awards 2023. As reported in its Integrated

On prospects, the Group maintains a cautious outlook due to the anticipated higher inflationary pressures, and rising interest rates that are expected to depress consumer spending. On the other hand, the end of Prosperity Tax 2022 in Malaysia will positively impact the Group’s net profit.

