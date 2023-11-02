Carlsberg Golf Classic #NEXTGEN Finals: A Thrilling Showdown Of Golf Enthusiasts

The 30th edition of this mega-fun event showcased the extraordinary skills and performances of 35 golf games, leaving spectators in awe. This year’s virtual edition successfully bridged the gap between off-course players and on-course tournaments, inspiring a new generation of golfers and igniting their passion for the sport.
As a reward for his outstanding performance, Nor Azmi Akob walked away with a Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar multisport watch, Stealth KBS Max 85 JV (22) ST 5-9P, S golf clubs, and a Talormade 9’ FlexTech Waterproof Stand Golf Bag.
Gwee’s remarkable score of 73 secured him a Garmin Marq GPS Smart Watch, Stealth KBS Max 85 JV (22) ST 5-9P, S golf clubs, and a Talormade 9’ FlexTech Waterproof Stand Golf Bag. Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, commended the participants for their indomitable spirit and unwavering determination.
The support from the Malaysian golfing community has been tremendous, and we can’t wait to embark on the next thrilling chapter.”
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕
HYPEMY: Elevate Your Style With The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 & Galaxy Watch6 ClassicIn a world where personalization and self-expression are paramount, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic emerge as the ultimate embodiment of
Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕
Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕