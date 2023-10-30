Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) #NEXTGEN champ crowned

: Nor Azmi Akob clinched the championship title at The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) #NEXTGEN National Finals by shooting 67 last Friday.

He won home with him a Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar multisport watch, Stealth KBS Max 85 JV (22) ST 5-9P,S golf clubs, and Talormade 9’ FlexTech Waterproof Stand Golf Bag for his feat at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort here.

Gwee Li Jun emerged as Gross Winner of The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) #NEXTGEN National Finals for the second running. He shot a 73 to top the field of 64 finalists. The 29-year-old player won a Garmin Marq GPS Smart Watch, a Stealth KBS Max 85 JV (22) ST 5-9P,S golf clubs and Talormade 9’ FlexTech Waterproof Stand Golf Bag with a score of 73. headtopics.com

“This victory has grown my love for the game, and I’ve gained confidence in my abilities. The CGC #NEXTGEN tournament’s growth, with thousands of participants across Malaysia, is fantastic for the development of golf in the country and it creates opportunities for newcomers.

“Moving forward, I plan to continue improving my game and look forward to the next tournament. This win has only fuelled my passion for the sport, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,“ said Gwee. headtopics.com

Deemed the ultimate amateur golf tournament, the CGC #NEXTGEN which teed off in May, saw 3,600 eager participants compete in 32 golf clubs across Malaysia including three digital legs at golf simulator outlets, as they each vied for a spot at the National Finals.

The new virtual edition reaffirms the brand’s innovative take in encouraging off-course players to participate in on-course tournaments, transitioning their interest and inspiring the next generation of golfers.an explosion of enthusiasm as Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Clini said: “Today’s tee-off presented the ultimate stage for champions to emerge, rewriting the greens with their indomitable spirit and unwavering determination. headtopics.com

