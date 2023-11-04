Cargo aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Palestine lands safely in Egypt

The 9M-WCA cargo aircraft carrying the first phase of the initial humanitarian aid to be sent to Palestine through the operation codenamed ‘Ops Ihsan’ landed safely at the El-Arish Military Airport, here today. Specially chartered by the Malaysian government, the aircraft took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday, and arrived here at about 8.50am (2.50pm Malaysian time).

In the 7,688-km journey that took 15 hours, the plane first landed at the Chennai International Airport, India, and then at the Sharjah International Airport (United Arab Emirates) before arriving here. The aid, comprising 20 tonnes of medical supplies, baby items and food was handed over to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to be brought into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Malaysia's first shipment of humanitarian aid for Palestine totalling more than RM7m departs for EgyptSEPANG, Nov 4 — Malaysia's first shipment of humanitarian aid for Palestinians weighing 20 tonnes, including medical supplies, loaded on a special cargo plane, departed...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: First shipment of M’sian aid for Palestine lands in EgyptEL-ARISH: The 9M-WCA cargo aircraft carrying the first phase of the initial humanitarian aid to be sent to Palestine through the operation codenamed ‘...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Palestine Solidarity Week: Fadhlina urges all parties not to disrupt school ecosystemKUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) is urging all parties, government and opposition alike, not to disrupt the school ecosystem in r...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

FMTODAY: TikTok denies pushing pro-Palestine contentThe app says a pro-Israeli hashtag gained more views than a pro-Palestinian hashtag.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Putrajaya must not play Opposition’s game in Israel-Palestine war, analysts warnKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must not let his administration be drawn into approaching the Israel-Hamas war from a religious perspective as this...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Education Minister tears up while defending Palestine Solidarity WeekLisa's Weibo account with more than 8 million followers was shut down for breach of the platform's rules while Chinese actress Angelababy was muted on the platform.

Source: staronline | Read more »