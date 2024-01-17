Car vs Bike Accident in Malaysia: Difficulty in Claiming from Bike's Insurance

It is a common complaint in Malaysia that car drivers are always at fault in accidents involving cars and bikes. Many drivers find it difficult to claim from the bike's insurance after an accident. The congested traffic conditions in Malaysia contribute to these unfortunate encounters. In some cases, insurance companies are not eager to pursue claims against motorcyclists. This leaves the car driver with a damaged vehicle and the loss of their No Claims Discount (NCD).





