Car thief ends up facing kidnapping probe

KOTA KINABALU: A man who attempted to drive off with a car in Ranau, some 100km from here, has landed in more trouble as he will also be investigated for kidnapping.The incident occurred near a roadside sundry shop at Kampung Pinousuk in the Kundasang highlands at about 5pm.

A short video clip said to be of the suspect being apprehended by policemen had gone viral on social media since Tuesday evening. Ranau OCPD Deputy Supt Simiun Lomudin said the suspect, who is in his early 40s, was being investigated both under Sections 379A and 365 of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping, respectively.

“The district police has received information over a video of the suspect being arrested, which has gone viral over social media. “Hence, we are carrying out further investigations to ensure appropriate actions are taken under the law,” he said in a statement yesterday.DSP Simiun urged those with information on the incident to contact the district police immediately to help in the probe.

In the 70-second clip, a group comprising of police and villagers can be seen wrestling a man to the ground. It was learnt that police from the Kundasang police station had managed to intercept the suspect who had made off with the car earlier. Villagers then helped restrain the suspect who had acted aggressively.

