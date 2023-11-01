Car involved in crash near Jempol was driven by 15-year-old

He said the boy drove alone and was heading towards Bahau when he lost control of the car and crashed into a guardrail and a street light in the 10.15pm accident."The crash's impact caused the streetlight to fall on two other cars parked at the Kiara Business Centre.He added that the case is being investigated under section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Supt Hoo advised parents to make sure their teenage children had a valid license before they got behind the wheel.Cabinet paper being prepared to allow states to increase water tariffs

