Car crashes into Inanam air-con shop; two hurt

The 4pm incident happened when the driver, in his 20s, was said to have lost control of the car while trying to avoid crashing into a motorcycle. The impact caused the car to crash into the shop, hitting one of the workers who was packing some goods.

The passenger sustained injuries to his leg, while the worker sustained injuries to his back. Shop owner, one Law, said the accident damaged his roller shutter, packing machine and air-con spare parts.

