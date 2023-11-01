Capital A to list US$1b brand royalty and aircraft leasing unit in Nasdaq via merger with Athereum Acquisition

The proposed business combination would result in Capital A International, a new investment and strategic development company that leverages the AirAsia brand and capitalises on core capabilities in aviation, travel and hospitality and digital technologies, becoming a standalone publicly traded company in the US. With 100% equity interest in AirAsia Brand and Leasing, Capital A International intends to generate revenue from brand royalty and the leasing of aircraft.

The proposed business combination will be at an indicative equity value of US$1 billion based on an independent valuation of the AirAsia Brand. “This is a coming-of-age moment for Capital A, which has morphed from AirAsia into a low-cost, value driven aviation and travel services group in five entities, the first of which that’s coming to the public market would be Capital A International.

“Our proposed business combination with Aetherium serves as a testament to the growth opportunity ahead. The Asean region in recent years has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest growing economic hubs. Yet, there are limited vehicles for which global investors can participate in the vibrancy of this pivotal market.

“This new entity will present investors with the opportunity to tap into the growth of the Asean region with a high-quality profitable asset and exceptional management team. We look forward to finalising the business combination agreement in the weeks to come,” said Aetherium Acquisition Corp CEO Jonathan Chan.

