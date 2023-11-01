Capital A seeks US$1bil Nasdaq listing for brand management, aircraft leasing units

The Practice Note 17 (PN17) group is aiming for a valuation of US$1 billion (RM4.77 billion) for the merged entity, Capital A said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. The aviation group said it had entered into a letter of intent with Nasdaq-listed SPAC Aetherium Acquisition Corp (GMFI) for a proposed business merger between GMFI and a proposed Cayman Islands-based entity known as Capital A International (CAPI) for an indicative valuation of US$1 billion.

Brand AA, a brand management company, is the registered proprietor for all the rights under the AirAsia brand. Fleet Consolidated will primarily be responsible for the procurement and delivery of aircraft for the aviation group.

The business merger will enable Capital A to indirectly participate in the profit from the US-listed entity. The corporate exercise requires approvals from regulators in both Malaysia and the US. It also requires the approval of Capital A shareholders via an extraordinary general meeting, and holders of the group’s seven-year redeemable convertible unsecured Islamic debt securities of RM974.5 million.

“This is a coming-of-age moment for Capital A, which has morphed from AirAsia into a low-cost, value-driven aviation and travel services group of five entities, the first of which that’s coming to the public market would be CAPI,” he said in a statement.

