Capital A inks LOI with Nasdaq-listed Aetherium for business merger

In a statement today, Capital A said the proposed business combination would result in Capital A International becoming a standalone publicly traded company in the United States. “With 100 per cent equity interest in AirAsia brand and leasing, Capital A International intends to generate revenue from brand royalty and the leasing of aircraft.“Additionally, it will be involved in tactical acquisition, incubation and partnerships to provide platforms for entrepreneurs,” Capital A said, adding that the proposed business combination will be at an indicative equity value of US$1 billion (RM 4.7 billion).

Capital A chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the company is taking the first step to venture out of Asean and exploring listing on the pinnacle of markets in terms of capital raising.“We are confident that the exposure of the US financial markets and Nasdaq listing would help us accelerate the delivery of our strategy as we improve access to capital, broaden our shareholder base and meaningfully raise our profile globally.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp CEO Jonathan Chan said this new entity will present investors with the opportunity to tap into the growth of the Asean region with a high-quality profitable asset and exceptional management team.

