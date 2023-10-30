Canon is considering making a modern retro-styled camera

may be considering making a retro-styled camera. Among the big-name manufacturers, only Canon has yet to create a retro-inspired camera in the last 10 years. For, Canon is asking its customers in China about their interest in a retro-inspired camera, modelled after a vintage analogue camera. Canon also asked on the Chinese social media platform Weibo about which camera would be the best model to be remade into a modern camera.

The Canon market research is still unclear right now. It is unknown whether the research is just data collection for collection purposes, or it will be translated into a product sometime in the future. In the meantime, you can also check out Canon’s history at the

