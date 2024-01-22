Canon EOS R8: A Compact Full-Frame Camera with Enhanced Features

The Canon EOS R8 is a compact full-frame camera that offers a larger viewfinder, higher resolution LCD display, multi-function hotshoe, better battery efficiency, more features, and a lighter weight. It has a smaller 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor compared to the EOS RP.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: LowyatNET » / 🏆 13. in MY
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Scenic Town in Sabak Bernam Offers Unique Agro-Tourism ExperiencesThis scenic town in Sabak Bernam combines natural beauty and rural activities to provide travelers with unique experiences. Agro-tourism is back in full swing, and tourist responses have been encouraging.
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Malaysia's First Stalking Case Goes to Trial37-year-old Mohamad Safiq Rosli faces trial for stalking and sexually harassing photographer Acacia Mardiana Daud. His guilty plea was rejected, leading to a full trial.
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
OpenAI's Influence at CES 2023 Despite Sam Altman's AbsenceOpenAI boss Sam Altman will not appear at the CES trade show in Las Vegas next week. But the generative artificial-intelligence fever his startup set off last year will be on full display as gadget makers race to find consumer uses for the technology.
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A Flagship with a TwistSamsung is focusing on user needs and incorporating generative AI in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone features a titanium frame for durability and a flat display design.
Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »
Thinner Bezels, Bigger Screens: Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ RevealedSamsung unveils the Galaxy S24 and S24+ with thinner bezels and bigger screens, competing against the iPhone 15 series. The devices feature a flat aluminium frame and increased screen sizes, along with adaptive refresh rate and high resolution displays.
Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »
Malaysia Aims to Achieve EV Goal by 2025The Malaysian government is encouraging carmakers to have CKD local assembly in order to offer affordable EVs to more people.
Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »