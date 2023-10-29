Canine Cares: man’s best friend needs you to be its lifelong companion

Jack and Sophie were adopted by Canine Cares founder Diong Chae Lian after she started her rescue work. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

On a mission to help street dogs, Canine Cares stands firm in its belief that sterilisation, basic veterinary care, and rehoming are the way to go to address the issue of stray overpopulation. Canine Cares founder Diong Chae Lian said she and her husband started the school as they didn’t want new owners to give up on their dogs just because they didn’t have the skills to manage them.

Asked how she got into rescue work, Diong recalled it began in the early 2000s when one of her neighbours got a new puppy. Owing to the demands of their job, Diong ended up dog-sitting a lot and eventually took the puppy in. headtopics.com

She and her husband were then inspired by American veterinarian and animal behaviourist Ian Dunbar, who advocated that if people were taught how to handle dogs from the puppy stage, they were more likely to love them even as they outgrew the cute phase into adulthood.

“We want to help people stay in love with their dogs,” she said, adding that some owners had come in not even knowing how to hold their puppies. Diong believes in teaching humans to love their dogs for life to help reduce the number of strays and abandoned animals. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle) headtopics.com

“During the pandemic, many pet owners couldn’t send their furkids to the clinic to get their vaccinations, so we offered help in that regard, too,” Diong explained.

