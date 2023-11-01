Can you survive being shot 2,500 times with paintball bullets? Well this phone took it like a champ

Thanks to the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display, the screen remained intact with no visible damage. Absorbing the impact energy on the screen and the rear panel is a 3-layer protective structure comprised of a partial screen reinforcement, buffer protection around the screen, and sealing protection inside the chassis.

HONOR says its innovative low-modulus cushioning material with flexible micron-level gaps surrounding the screen can absorb up to 1.2 times the impact energy, thus increasing the toughness of the display by 3 times compared to its predecessor.

As a result, the X9b can now survive drops up to 1.5m high compared to its predecessor. To demonstrate the smartphone’s toughness, HONOR invited several people to split stacked wooden boards using the X9b. A total of 200 pieces of wooden boards were split, but none of the X9b smartphones used to do it had their displays cracked.

This certification has given HONOR the confidence to provide customers of the X9b with a 365-day front and back crack protection warranty. This is double that of what its predecessor was offered. So, if you somehow managed to crack the screen or the rear panel within the warranty period, HONOR will replace the cracked parts for free.But the display is not just tough. It’s a joy to use as well. The 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel features a 1.

That brightness is also controlled by a high frequency 1920Hz PWM dimming to minimize screen flicker at low brightness and reduce eye strain. Other eye protection features include a TÜV Rheinland Hardware-Level Low Blue Light Certification and a Circadian Night Display option that will automatically adjust the colour temperature from cool to warm, for improved sleep.Performance-wise, the HONOR X9b comes with the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset built on the advanced 4nm process.

