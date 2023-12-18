Can incoming Sultan, Tengku Ismail, inject urgency and drive state govt needs

Having run the Malaysian operations of European integrated device manufacturer, STMicroelectronics in Johor for the last 10 years, Tan Chun Shang, group vice president and general manager of STMicroelectronics Sdn Bhd located in Muar, has a good feel for the economic pulse of Johor. From a manufacturing aspect, he believes Johor is already an industrialised state with infrastructure that is very advanced and on par with the infrastructure in advanced states in Malaysia and with Singapore.

“Our infrastructure is probably as good and on par with what Singapore has,” Tan said, qualifying his statement by adding, “especially if you look at Johor Baru and the various industrialised zones.” Johor has successfully married this strength of infrastructure with manufacturing talent he said. “There is no shortage of manufacturing talent in Johor and proof of this can be seen from the many multinationals in the stat





