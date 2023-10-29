Calvert-Lewin fires Everton to slim win over West Ham

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) celebrates with Vitaliy Mykolenko after scoring Everton’s only goal in the 1-0 win against West Ham United. (AP pic)

LONDON: Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th Premier League goal to give his side a 1-0 win at West Ham United today and open some daylight between the Merseyside club and the relegation zone.

Calvert-Lewin netted in the 51st minute when he turned on the edge of the box and fired low into the corner, the ball skipping off the wet London Stadium pitch to beat Alphonse Areola in the home goal.

Everton moved up to 15th in the table with 10 points from 10 matches, five points clear of the drop zone, while West Ham, who have now lost three matches in a row in all competitions, are ninth with 14 points.

Everton created the better chances in the matches, with West Ham's best opportunities falling to Jarrod Bowen, but he missed the target on both occasions. Everton ceded possession to the home side but defended manfully, with Jarrad Branthwaite outstanding at centre-back and Amadou Onana a powerhouse in the midfield.

West Ham looked flat at times, having lost 2-1 in Greece against Olympiakos on Thursday, and were sloppy in possession, only springing to life in the final 20 minutes as they searched desperately for an equaliser.

Bowen might have given them the lead midway through the first half when he found space in the box after being superbly set up by Lucas Paqueta but scuffed his shot wide. Jack Harrison wasted a massive chance when Everton had a three-on-one break. With Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure on either side of him, he chose to shoot, but the effort was weak and straight at goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.Branthwaite won the ball with a crunching tackle and swept it forward before a one-two between Harrison and Calvert-Lewin saw the latter turn brilliantly on the edge of the box, take a touch, and fire low into the net.