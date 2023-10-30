Calvert-Lewin fires Everton to 1-0 win at West Ham

Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted in the 51st minute when he turned on the edge of the box and fired low into the corner, the ball skipping off the wet London Stadium pitch to beat Alphonse Areola in the home goal. — Action Images via Reuters picLONDON, Oct 29 — Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th Premier League goal to give his side a 1-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday and open some daylight between the Merseyside club and the relegation zone.

Calvert-Lewin netted in the 51st minute when he turned on the edge of the box and fired low into the corner, the ball skipping off the wet London Stadium pitch to beat Alphonse Areola in the home goal.

Everton move up to 15th in the table with 10 points from 10 games, five points clear of the drop zone, while West Ham, who have now lost three games in a row in all competitions, are in ninth with 14 points. headtopics.com

Everton created the better chances in the game, with West Ham’s best opportunities falling to Jarrod Bowen, but he missed the target on both occasions.Everton ceded possession to the home side but defended manfully, with Jarrad Branthwaite outstanding at centre-back and Amadou Onana a powerhouse in the midfield.

West Ham looked flat at times having lost 2-1 in Greece against Olympiakos on Thursday, and were sloppy in possession, only springing to life in the final 20 minutes as they searched desperately for an equaliser. headtopics.com

Bowen might have given the lead midway through the first half when he found space in the box after being superbly set-up by Lucas Paqueta, but scuffed his shot wide.Jack Harrison wasted a massive chance when Everton had a three-on-one break. With Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure either side of him, he chose to shoot, but effort was weak and straight at goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Areola made a superb save to deny Doucoure, before Everton had to defend for the remaining 30 minutes with West Ham unable to break them down as they failed to score for the first time this season. — Reuters headtopics.com

Calvert-Lewin fires Everton to slim win over West HamThe win moves the Merseyside club up to 15th in the table with 10 points from 10 matches. Read more ⮕

Israeli settler kills Palestinian in West Bank: MinistryNABLUS: One Palestinian was killed on Saturday by an Israeli settler near the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian healt... Read more ⮕

Fresh quake jolts west Afghanistan, 13 injured sent to hospitalHERAT: Thirteen injured persons have been taken to hospital as a fresh quake struck west Afghanistan’s Herat province on Saturday night, head of the p... Read more ⮕

‘Be sensitive to importance of power safety’ adviceKota Kinabalu: The Sabah West Coast Energy Commission (STPBNS) called on the community to be sensitive and aware of the importance of electrical safety. Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka allows Chinese vessel to conduct research despite India’s fears it could be a spy shipCOLOMBO, Oct 29 — Sri Lanka has granted 48 hours for a Chinese vessel to conduct marine research off the island’s west coast under supervision, the foreign ministry said today,... Read more ⮕

Govt grants for schools, churches kindergartens and temples soonKota Kinabalu: The presentation of State Government grants for Chinese vernacular schools, independant schools, kindergartens, churches and temples in the West Coast region for 2023 will be held at the Sabah State Assembly Banquet Hall on Oct 31. Read more ⮕