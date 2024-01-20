Calls for Lemon Law in Malaysia as Complaints about Defective New Cars Rise

As the number of reported cases of defective new cars continues to rise, consumer advocates and industry experts are calling for implementing a lemon law in Malaysia. The surge in complaints about new vehicles with persistent issues has prompted concerns about consumer protection and the need for legal recourse for affected buyers. In recent months, numerous incidents have come to light where consumers have faced significant challenges with newly purchased vehicles.

For instance, a recent case of an SUV breaking down just minutes after leaving the showroom has underscored the need for stronger consumer protection measures





