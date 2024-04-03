Call to Repair Broken Underground Pipes in Sandakan

Elopura Assemblyman Calvin Chong urges authorities to repair broken underground pipes in Bandar Indah, Lorong 11, Batu 4 to prevent water wastage and address water supply issue. He expresses concern about the impact on building structure if the situation is not addressed.

