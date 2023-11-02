Call to boost anti-bullying efforts

She also said there should be a more intensive attempt to diagnose students for autism, dyslexia, attention deficit disorder (ADD), or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), among others.“Incidentally, half of the inmates in prisons are autistic and untreated,” said Noor Azimah.

“One kid alone takes up a lot of time for one counsellor. Can you imagine one counsellor for 1,000 students? They clearly don’t have enough time for all students,” he added. A former child commissioner with Suhakam (Human Rights Commission of Malaysia), Nagayam recalled the recognition given to a school in Temerloh, Pahang, for its anti-bullying efforts.“There was a remarkable reduction in bullying cases in this school, and it received an award from Suhakam in 2014,” he said.

“Schools and parents should always be in communication. This is one of the best mechanisms to prevent bullying among students,” he said. She said the ministry has launched guidelines on managing misconduct, including bullying, in educational institutions.

