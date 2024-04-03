California Police Shoot Dead Kidnapped Teenage Girl in Rescue Attempt

Newly released video shows California police shooting dead a kidnapped teenage girl they had been tasked with rescuing, in a chaotic incident on the side of a busy highway. Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father, who had killed her mother a day earlier. The episode unfolded in September 2022 when officers in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, began chasing the car Anthony Graziano was driving with Savannah in the passenger seat.

Footage filmed by a California Highway Patrol helicopter and released on Friday shows the pickup truck racing along at upwards of 175km/h, with multiple shots fired at officers from inside Graziano’s vehicle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Video shows California police shooting teen they were supposed to rescueLOS ANGELES, April 3 — Newly released video shows California police shooting dead a kidnapped teenage girl they had been tasked with rescuing, in a chaotic incident on the side...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Fatal police shooting of autistic boy in California investigatedLOS ANGELES, March 13 — Relatives of an autistic boy fatally shot by police while holding a garden tool outside his home are calling for greater transparency by California...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Woman found dead in hotel room in Johor, police confirm no foul playJOHOR BARU, March 17 — Police confirmed that there was no foul play involved in the death of a woman at a hotel room in the city, early this morning. Johor Baru Selatan...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Where To Find All Of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s WeaponsEnjoy this assortment of things to swing, shoot, shout, and throw at your enemies

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Untreated sewage discharge cause of dead fish in Kulai lake, says exco (VIDEO)JOHOR BARU, March 20 — The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) is investigating a sewerage treatment plant for indiscriminate water pollution after hundreds of fish were found...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Joe Lieberman, Senator Who Crusaded Against Video-Game Violence, Dead At 82The moral panic he whipped up about games in the ‘90s led to the creation of the ESA and ESRB

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »