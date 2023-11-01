Cabinet to review Sedition Act, use only to protect royalty, says Azalina

"I have presented the results of an engagement session with stakeholders on 3R issues held on Friday (July 21) to the Cabinet," she said in a statement on Tuesday (July 25). Azalina said the Prime Minister's Department's Legal Affairs Division will make an in-depth review of the Act to ensure any amendments will be made to protect the royal institution in a holistic manner.

The engagement session with stakeholders on 3R issues, which was held at the Asian International Arbitration Centre, was attended by at least 50 representatives from the Federal Government, Home Ministry, the police, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, lawyers, civil societies, non-governmental organisations, academics and religious organisations.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Heated exchange over Sedition Act in Dewan RakyatULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: No action needed under Sedition Act against Dr Mahathir, says SaifuddinULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Sedition Act still needed to maintain stability, says former Dewan Rakyat speakerULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Water tariff mechanism proposal to be presented to CabinetSome state governments have not seen water tariff increases in the last 40 years, says Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Cabinet paper being prepared to allow states to increase water tariffsPUTRAJAYA: The Netherlands respects Malaysia’s stance on the Palestinian issue and agrees that there should be an immediate ceasefire to stop the Israeli attacks in Palestine, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: ACT 2023 Wanita: China robek gawang Malaysia 4-0Skuad hoki wanita negara mengalami kekalahan ketiga dalam Kejohanan Hoki Trofi Juara-Juara Asia (ACT) 2023 apabila tewas 0-4 kepada China

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕