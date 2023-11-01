Cabinet paper being prepared to allow states to increase water tariffs

"Part of the water problems we face is linked to water tariffs. There are states which have not raised tariffs in over 40 years. "However, many states do not have a lot of industries so the need to raise tariffs for domestic users arises," Nik Nazmi said when wrapping up his ministerial replies on Budget 2024 in Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (Nov 1).

"We are preparing a Cabinet paper for a mechanism which will allow state water operators to increase tariffs without the need to undergo a prolonged wait for approval from the minister," he said. Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man agreed with Nik Nazmi, saying that Pahang was one of the states which had not increased water tariffs for over 40 years.

"The Prime Minister had recently proposed that Singapore gets involved with the study on the management of water resources in Johor."Revealing our water sources is a matter of national security and should not involve outsiders," he added.

