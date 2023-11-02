BYD opens new 3S centre in Alor Setar, Kedah; mall-concept showroom in City One Megamall, Kuching

The first is a 3S centre in Alor Setar. Operated by established name Hong Thai Motor Trading, the new facility has five service bays manned by three dedicated and certified customer service officers. It’s a 3S, which means that owners can expect sales, service and spare parts from this one-stop centre.

Situated in Kawasan Perusahaan Mergong II, the outlet is open daily from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm. For servicing, the hours are 8am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Saturday. “We’re excited to see more showrooms opening across Malaysia. We hope that through our expansion in presence, everyone in Malaysia has easier accessibility to experience BYD’s EV technology and that our customers can enjoy better convenience and be served with the highest after-sales service quality,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of retail and distribution of Sime Darby Motors Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau. SDM is BYD’s local partner.

Over in Sarawak, Regas EV Auto, another well-known name in the car dealership scene, recently opened a mall-concept showroom in City One Megamall, Kuching. Located on the ground floor of the popular mall, the 3,000 sq.ft. 1S showroom has the Atto 3 and Dolphin EVs on display. This one follows mall operating hours, 10am to 10pm. For after-sales, there’s a two-bay service centre across the street along Jalan Tun Jugah.

“With the opening of this showroom here in Kuching, the first in East Malaysia, we get closer to achieving our goal to make our products and technology easily accessible to all. Through our industry-leading technology in EVs, we aim to redefine transportation in this region, reducing emissions and advancing sustainability. We look forward to more people in East Malaysia experiencing BYD EVs,” said Eagle Zhao, MD of BYD Malaysia.

