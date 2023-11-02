BYD launches new showrooms in Putrajaya and Ipoh

“We are honored to open the first BYD mall-concept showroom for the Klang Valley. We believe that the people and shoppers in IOI City Mall will be excited to have easy access and a unique shopping experience with BYD EVs,” said Bryan Wong, managing director of Millennium Motors Group.
Meanwhile, Eagle Zhao commented, “we look forward to introducing Malaysians in the Klang Valley to BYD through our new mall-concept showroom. We hope that this will introduce more shoppers to BYD EVs and our industry-leading technology.”
“As we launch this new BYD showroom within IOI City Mall Putrajaya, we are excited about its significance for the shoppers here, as well as those living and working around Putrajaya. We invite everyone to explore this showroom, which we believe offers a unique and immersive retail experience,” added Jeffrey Gan, managing director of Sime Darby Motors Southeast Asia.
Further up north, Ipoh welcomed its latest BYD dealership operated by Goh Brothers Group. Located in the business centre of the city, the new 2S showroom occupies a two-storey building with a built-up area of 4,000 square feet.
Ernie Goh, dealer principal of Goh Brothers Cars said during the launch, “we’re thrilled to introduce the BYD brand to Ipoh’s town centre. BYD owners can now purchase and service their cars here, offering both locals and visitors an unmatched experience with BYD EVs in the heart of Ipoh.”
Both Zhao and Gan were also at the launch, with the former commenting, “we are excited to witness the growing number of BYD showrooms across Malaysia. The launch of BYD Ipoh provides local residents with improved access to our EVs and enhances the convenience of after-sales services. We anticipate more Malaysians to have the opportunity to experience EVs and BYD’s industry-leading technologies.”
