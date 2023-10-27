Buying in transportation and logistics stocks pushes Bursa higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended the week slightly higher as bargain-hunting activities emerged, with buying seen mainly in transportation and logistics stocks, said a dealer.

“Yet, we maintain our view that the valuations of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) continue to be appealing, providing opportunities for investors,” he told Bernama.The benchmark index opened 0.11 of-a-point better at 1,440.71 and moved between 1,439.33 and 1,444.15 throughout the day.

Turnover shrank to 2.72 billion units worth RM1.69 billion from 3.23 billion units worth RM1.98 billion yesterday. Of the actives, CSH Alliance and Kanger slid 0.5 sen each to 5.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, while Sarawak Consolidated and PUC Bhd were unchanged at 54 sen and 5.5 sen. Widad lost 1 sen to 44.5 sen. headtopics.com

However, the FBM ACE Index dropped 11.32 points to 5,038.27 and the FBM 70 Index fell 24.96 points to 13,997.71. The energy Index expanded by 3.92 points to 874.58 while the financial services index went down 9.42 points to 16,233.37.

Warrant turnover expanded to 406.73 million units valued at RM66.54 million against 320.3 million units valued at RM41.67 million yesterday.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Buying opportunities may emerge in construction stocks, says analystSentiment on local bourse to remain cautious amid heightening volatility mainly from the US. Read more ⮕

Penang DAP’s leadership spat shameful, says analystAzmi Hassan says the party should focus on securing more economic benefits for its people. Read more ⮕

Bursa Malaysia ends marginally higher on bargain huntingKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week slightly higher as bargain-hunting activities emerged, with the buying seen mainly in transportation and logistics stocks,... Read more ⮕

Funds diversification expected on Bursa todayAnalyst projects emerging markets to benefit in near term. Read more ⮕

Bursa Malaysia opens lower on lack of fresh leadsKUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Friday due to the absence of fresh leads as the return of foreign funds seems to be drying up amid the do... Read more ⮕

UK urges caution against buying fake Ozempic pens after hospitalisationsLONDON: The UK on Thursday cautioned the public about buying fake weight loss pens claiming to contain Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Ozempic or weight ... Read more ⮕