Buying in transportation and logistics stocks pushes Bursa higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended the week slightly higher as bargain-hunting activities emerged, with buying seen mainly in transportation and logistics stocks, said a dealer.
“Yet, we maintain our view that the valuations of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) continue to be appealing, providing opportunities for investors,” he told Bernama.The benchmark index opened 0.11 of-a-point better at 1,440.71 and moved between 1,439.33 and 1,444.15 throughout the day.
Turnover shrank to 2.72 billion units worth RM1.69 billion from 3.23 billion units worth RM1.98 billion yesterday. Of the actives, CSH Alliance and Kanger slid 0.5 sen each to 5.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, while Sarawak Consolidated and PUC Bhd were unchanged at 54 sen and 5.5 sen. Widad lost 1 sen to 44.5 sen. headtopics.com
However, the FBM ACE Index dropped 11.32 points to 5,038.27 and the FBM 70 Index fell 24.96 points to 13,997.71. The energy Index expanded by 3.92 points to 874.58 while the financial services index went down 9.42 points to 16,233.37.
Warrant turnover expanded to 406.73 million units valued at RM66.54 million against 320.3 million units valued at RM41.67 million yesterday.