Buyers: Gold trinkets a savings tool, not a luxury

GEORGE TOWN: The time is not conducive now to enact new legislation to tax certain luxury items such as jewellery.

“Jewellery is more of an investment and savings instrument for many people. They do not wear jewellery every day. “If the government presses on with its decision, goldsmiths would face problems as many buyers would go to neighbouring countries like Singapore and Thailand to get gold.“When this happens, our revenue will go down, and our money will flow to neighbouring countries, creating a huge domino effect on the economy of our country,” he said.

“They usually make small purchases of around RM1,000 for 4g to 5g of gold, as a small investment or emergency savings, and as it is extremely rare for people to purchase large amounts of gold at once. He proposed the gold threshold be set for purchases of at least RM50,000 and above, which he said were usually bought for luxury purchases.Mohamad Shaifudeen Mohamed Sirajudeen, the chief executive officer of SMS Deen Jewellers, said gold has become a safe haven due to instability and high inflation caused by recent world events. headtopics.com

He also said that gold’s increasing popularity was also due to the ease of converting it to cash during financial emergencies. “The 5% to 10% tax is very high, and it will make gold jewellery out of reach for many people as the price of gold is already very high,’’ he said.

