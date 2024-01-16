Businesses in APJ Region Prioritize AI and Cloud Transformation, Says Research

New research finds that businesses in the Asia Pacific and Japan region are committed to prioritising their IT investments in transformative technologies such as AI and cloud transformation. 65% of organisations in the region plan to increase their IT investments over the next 12 months, with AI identified as the top priority.





