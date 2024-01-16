Business Leaders Optimistic About Future Growth, Despite Global Operating Environment Concerns

Business leaders are starting 2024 with an increased level of optimism about their organization’s future growth compared to 12 months ago, according to a report released today. The Capgemini Research Institute surveyed 2,000 respondents from firms with more than US$1 billion in annual revenue across 10 industries and 15 countries.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
DNewsAsia » / 🏆 23. in MY
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.