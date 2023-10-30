Business-friendly policies make Sarawak top investment destination, says Awang Tengah

MIRI, Oct 30 — The recently approved RM11.3 billion investment in the manufacturing sector is testament to Sarawak’s attractiveness as one of Malaysia’s leading investment destination, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“We welcome investments and collaborations, particularly in six priority sectors promoted under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, namely manufacturing, commercial agriculture, tourism, forestry, mining, and services that can create mutual benefits for all.

The Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment also stressed on human capital development as the driving force of the state's next phase of economic development, to which he was pleased to note on the future collaboration between JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Malaysia) Limited with Sarawak Skills Centre on career and skills development programmes.

“Petros is already participating in 17 blocks offshore Sarawak, and has started its drilling activities in Onshore SK433 and completed the subsurface studies in Limbang / Lawas area. “For the midstream and downstream projects, Sarawak is investing in its 10-year Sarawak Gas Roadmap, with four hubs namely in Bintulu, Samalaju, Miri and Kuching.”

The four key projects are gas to power in Miri; gas to power in Samalaju; pipeline from Kidurong to Samalaju; and Kuching Gas Hub, he said, adding that the state is currently developing gas distribution systems via VPA and pipeline, Gas Power Plants and Petrochemical complexes.

“Next, Sarawak will be developing the Kuching Gas Hub to promote and accelerate the development of gas-based industry in Kuching,” he disclosed.

