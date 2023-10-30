Bursa Malaysia's net foreign outflow continues to tune of RM396.8mil

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia saw a net outflow of foreign funds every day for the past week for a weekly outflow tally of RM396.8mil net.

According to MIDF Research, the year-to-date net outflow of foreign investment on the domestic market has grown to RM4.13bil. The outflow of foreign funds from the domestic market was in line with the wider regional trend, according to the research firm.

"For the second consecutive week, there was a persistent trend of foreign funds departing from Asian markets, surpassing the outflows observed in the previous week by more than twice the amount. "This pattern was evident across all eight markets in our tracking, with Taiwan and South Korea being the most heavily affected, witnessing outflows exceeding US$1bil each," it said. headtopics.com

For the week ended Oct 27, 2023, the sectors with the leading net foreign outflows on Bursa Malaysia were financial services (RM181.9mil), consumer products and services (RM101.4mil) and construction (RM65mil).

The sectors with the most net foreign inflows were utilities (RM107.7mil), technology (RM18.5mil) and property (RM16.2mil). Local institutions, meanwhile, were net buyers of local equities for a fourth straight week to the tune of RM493.1mil net. headtopics.com

Local retailers has remained net sellers of Bursa equities for a third straight week, with RM96.2mil in net sales. In terms of participation, there was a decrease in average daily trading volume (ADTV) among retail (3.6%) and foreign (26.1%) investors, but an increase among institutional investors (2.7%).Trading ideas: Cengild, YNH Property, Hextar Global, Meta Bright, Malakoff, Axis REIT, Seremban Engineering, Kossan, Luxchem, Khee San and Southern Steel

